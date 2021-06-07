The Family Man 2: Samantha Shares Her Journey of Becoming Raji
In a social media post, Samantha thanked her stunt coordinator Yannick Ben.
Samantha Akkineni made her digital debut with The Family Man 2 as a rebel soldier named Raji. She received a lot of praise for the role from audiences and critics alike. The actor took to social media and thanked her stunt coordinator Yannick Ben who helped her train for the character. She also shared her journey of becoming Raji and revealed that she did all her own stunts on the show.
She wrote in the caption, "A special, special thank you to my person Yannick Ben for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them)... For pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way)."
"I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back. Lots and lots of love," she added.
Earlier, Samantha had shared the creative process that went behind her character in The Family Man 2. Revealing that the creative team sent documentaries of the women involved in the Tamil Eelam war, she said, "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive."
The Family Man 2 released on 4 June on Amazon Prime Video.
