Saloni Gaur Opens Up on Trolling & Agrima Joshua Controversy

Content creator Saloni Gaur, who became a internet sensation overnight after a video of hers went viral on Instagram, has now landed a show on SonyLIV titled Uncommon sense with Saloni.

It's a weekly show of 20 minutes each. This sketch comedy will have different characters in every episode. The first episode is out, and you can watch it on SonyLIV.

The Quint caught up with the stand-up comedian, who spoke about how her life has changed in just a year and how this show happened to her.