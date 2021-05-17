Salman's Photo With Body Double Parvez From Radhe Sets Goes Viral

In the pic, Salman Khan and Parvez can be seen wearing identical outfits.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan with his body double Parvez Kazi.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Salman Khan's body double Parvez Kazi took to Twitter to share a photo of the duo from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the pic, the two of them could be seen wearing identical outfits - a grey T-shirt with a blue checked shirt over it.

“With bhaijan @BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble,” Parvez wrote.

Salman's Photo With Body Double Parvez From Radhe Sets Goes Viral

Parvez shared the same photo on Instagram, and it got a lot of love from fans. “You both look amazing,” one commented, while another called them ‘two gems together’. A third wrote, “Kya lag re hou with bhai (You look amazing with Salman) Mashallah.”

Parvez also worked as Salman’s body double in films such as Dabangg 3, Bharat, Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Also Read

Salman Got Hit: Gautam Gulati on Shooting 'Radhe' Fight Scene

Salman Got Hit: Gautam Gulati on Shooting 'Radhe' Fight Scene
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!