Salman Khan’s Nephew Passes Away At Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai
Salman Khan’s nephew, Adbullah Khan, was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital, on account of lung cancer, according to a Navbharat Times report. It was a few days after his admission to the hospital that Adbullah Khan was reported dead. The report also said that Abdullah Khan was a fitness trainer and body-builder. To mark his passing away, Salman Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture with Abdullah. The caption alongside reads: “Will always love you...”.
Offering his condolences, photographer Viral Bhayani posted a picture of Salman and Abdullah and wrote: “Sad news #SalmanKhan nephew #abdullahkhan expired. A well known body builder. Condolences to thr family #rip”
Earlier, Salman Khan was in the headlines for making a donation towards 2,500 workers in the film industry through his organisation, Being Human on account of the 21-day long lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Salman is currently working in the Prabhudeva directorial, Radhe. The shoot of the film was postponed indefinitely on account of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
(With inputs from Navbharat Times)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)