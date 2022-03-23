Court Summons Salman in 2019 Case Filed by a Journalist for Alleged Misbehaviour

Journalist Ashok Pandey had alleged that Salman Khan and his bodyguards misbehaved with him and his cameraman after they shot some visuals of the actor cycling in Mumbai. Pandey claims that they had taken permission from the actor’s bodyguards to do so.

The Court, in its order on Tuesday, said, “Keeping in view the self-speaking material on record, positive police report…and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.”

Journalist Ashok Pandey’s Allegations Against Salman Khan

Talking to ABP News, Pandey alleged that while they were shooting the visuals, Salman turned around and gave his bodyguards an ‘angry look’ after which the bodyguards started yelling at them and struck the cameraman’s hand. Pandey also alleged that Salman and his bodyguards used abusive language despite being informed that they’re from the press.

He additionally accused Salman Khan of snatching the phone from inside the car and deleting two videos from the device– including one they’d shot earlier in Juhu and the one they shot of Salman cycling.