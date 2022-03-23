Court Summons Salman in 2019 Case Filed by a Journalist for Alleged Misbehaviour
Salman Khan has been summoned to appear before the court on 5 April.
The Andheri Magistrate Court has issued a summons to Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh after a journalist filed a complaint against the actor in 2019 accusing the actor of misbehaving with him. The matter has been posted for hearing on 5 April, according to ANI.
Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan noted that the accused have been charged with IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).
Journalist Ashok Pandey had alleged that Salman Khan and his bodyguards misbehaved with him and his cameraman after they shot some visuals of the actor cycling in Mumbai. Pandey claims that they had taken permission from the actor’s bodyguards to do so.
The Court, in its order on Tuesday, said, “Keeping in view the self-speaking material on record, positive police report…and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.”
Journalist Ashok Pandey’s Allegations Against Salman Khan
Talking to ABP News, Pandey alleged that while they were shooting the visuals, Salman turned around and gave his bodyguards an ‘angry look’ after which the bodyguards started yelling at them and struck the cameraman’s hand. Pandey also alleged that Salman and his bodyguards used abusive language despite being informed that they’re from the press.
He additionally accused Salman Khan of snatching the phone from inside the car and deleting two videos from the device– including one they’d shot earlier in Juhu and the one they shot of Salman cycling.
The Court had earlier directed the DN Nagar police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The journalist had also accused the police of not registering their complaint. Pandey claimed that the Senior Inspector told them that their case isn’t valid and said that it wasn’t the actor’s ‘intention’ to steal the device.
Petitions Related to Blackbuck Poaching Case Transferred to Rajasthan HC
On Monday, the Rajasthan High Court had granted permission for two petitions to be transferred to it from the Jodhpur District and Sessions court. The two petitions are related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which Salman Khan is an accused.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.