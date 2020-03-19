Salman, Tahira, Sonam Get Creative Under Coronavirus Quarantine
With events being cancelled and film and television shoots on hold till 31 March in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebs have been finding creative ways to occupy themselves as they self-isolate and practice social distancing.
Salman Khan is using the time off to pursue his hobby of painting. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself making an abstract creation with chalk pastels. He hums ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ as he works and finishes off the sketch with a flourish.
Tahira Kashyap shared the result of an evening spent painting with her kids. She posted a colourful portrait of her mother, which she had painted, on Instagram. “"This is what I was at last night! I see a lot of my mother @kashyap6480 in this #mymotherstrongest #mymotherprettiest You taught me to never give up, I am so grateful to have you in my life mama,” she wrote. She appealed to her followers to be mindful of the safety of those who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. “For everyone's safety, especially the elders, let's please stay protected and isolated (physically) as much as possible. Let's also not be carriers for people whose immunity isn't that strong #thistooshallpass” she wrote.
Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja recently shared an amusing video of her interacting with her in-laws while under quarantine. She stands by her window talking to her mother-in-law who is standing in her porch in the opposite building. The couple recently returned to Delhi from London. Though neither of them have shown symptoms of COVID-19, the couple has decided to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure since they live with older family members.
Neena Gupta let fans in new routine now that she’s confined to her home in an IGTV video. She says that she tries to keep busy by doing yoga and catching up on pending household chores. She adds that she is thinking of taking online classes and experimenting with her cooking.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
