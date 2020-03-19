Salman, Tahira, Sonam Get Creative Under Coronavirus Quarantine

With events being cancelled and film and television shoots on hold till 31 March in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebs have been finding creative ways to occupy themselves as they self-isolate and practice social distancing.

Salman Khan is using the time off to pursue his hobby of painting. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself making an abstract creation with chalk pastels. He hums ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ as he works and finishes off the sketch with a flourish.