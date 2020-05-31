A clip of Salman Khan has resurfaced from the Kapil Sharma show. In the clip, Salman talks about how his father once stood outside his classroom as a mark of protest for Salman being punished for no fault of his. He revealed that when he was in fourth grade, he was punished and made to stand outside the classroom, but things turned and Salim Khan took the punishment upon himself when he found out.In the clip Salman says: “One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, ‘What did you do now?’ I said, ‘Nothing, daddy. I don’t know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.’ I was in the fourth grade at the time,” he said.When Salim went and asked the principal why Salman was being punished, he was told that he had not paid his school fees. “My father said, ‘He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.’ So he went and stood under the flagpole,” the actor said.With the on-going lockdown, Salman is currently quarantined at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Salim Khan is staying at their Galaxy Apartments residence. In a recent interview, Salim said that he and Salman exchanged Eid wishes on the phone this year. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.