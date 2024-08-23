Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Remake 'Sholay'

After the release of the documentary series Angry Young Men, which explores the work and lives of screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, actor Salman Khan has expressed interest in remaking the 1975 blockbuster Sholay.
In a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan on Prime Video, Salman mentioned his desire to remake Sholay and joked that he could play both Amitabh Bachchan's role of Jai and Dharmendra's role of Veeru.
Farah during the interview asked Salman, “If you had to remake any of Salim-Javed’s film?”
Salman promptly responded, “I’d make Sholay and Deewar.”
Farah went on to ask: “You’d be Jai or Veeru? The speakers at the round table — Zoya Akhtar, Namrata Rao and others unanimously said, “He is Veeru,” and Javed agreed. But Salman quipped, “Also Jai, I can play both. Gabbar also.”
Angry Young Men is available to watch on prime video.
Sholay, written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini in key roles.
