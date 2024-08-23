Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Remake 'Sholay'

Farah during the interview asked Salman, “If you had to remake any of Salim-Javed’s film?”

Salman promptly responded, “I’d make Sholay and Deewar.”

Farah went on to ask: “You’d be Jai or Veeru? The speakers at the round table — Zoya Akhtar, Namrata Rao and others unanimously said, “He is Veeru,” and Javed agreed. But Salman quipped, “Also Jai, I can play both. Gabbar also.”

Angry Young Men is available to watch on prime video.

Sholay, written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini in key roles.