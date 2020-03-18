Here’s Why Salman Didn’t Move Out of His Galaxy Apartments Home
Unlike most Bollywood celebrities, actor Salman Khan did not move out of his original flat, in Galaxy Apartments. In a statement, he revealed why he prefers staying there, rather than moving in to a bungalow.
“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” he said, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
Speaking about his childhood memories in the building, he added, “The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there.”
Meanwhile, the actor has postponed his international tour in light of coronavirus. Salman performs in the United States and Canada annually, which is organised by his brother Sohail Khan. He had to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose and Seattle from April 3 to April 12. His team confirmed the postponement, saying, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
