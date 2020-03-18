Here’s Why Salman Didn’t Move Out of His Galaxy Apartments Home

Unlike most Bollywood celebrities, actor Salman Khan did not move out of his original flat, in Galaxy Apartments. In a statement, he revealed why he prefers staying there, rather than moving in to a bungalow.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” he said, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Speaking about his childhood memories in the building, he added, “The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there.”