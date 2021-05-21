Salman Makes Money for the Producers: Radhe Actor Sangay Tsheltrim
Sangay plays the role of Lota, one of the villains in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'
Radhe actor Sangay Tsheltrim, who played one of the villains, in Salman Khan's film talked about the negative reaction to the film, in a recent interview. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, released on 13 May, and was met with negative reviews from critics and audiences. Sangay joined Gautam Gulati as henchmen for the film's villain Rana played by Randeep Hooda.
The film is currently Salman's lowest rated film, on IMDb, with a rating of 1.7. His last lowest film Race 3 rests at 1.9.
Speaking to Indian Express, Sangay said that the negative reaction doesn't matter because Salman 'makes money for the producers'. "The film clocked 4.2 million views on day one, that’s a record in itself. How does a lakh or two trolls matter then? Whatever may happen, Salman sir makes money for the producers and entertains his fans. That’s what is important," he said.
He added that some people in Bhutan tried to put him down for having a minor role but he's learned from Salman to not get affected. Sangay, a former Bhutanese army officer, stumbled upon the role in Radhe by chance. He met Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg after filmmaker Haider Khan offered to take him along.
Months after that meeting, Haider approached him with an offer from Salman and joined Radhe as the henchman named Lota. He talked about the mutual respect he and Salman share and said, "When I had come to Mumbai to sign Radhe, he also assured that I understood how the movie business works. He would ask me to be on the Dabangg set and even took me to the Bigg Boss set. He respects me and I have never felt like an outsider in his presence."
Sangay also stars in Haider's directorial venture titled Rohingya. He is joined by Tangia Zaman Methila, a model from Bangladesh. Salman next appears in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma, his brother-in-law.
