Salman, Katrina, Jacqueline to Attend Varun & Natasha's Wedding?
The wedding will take place on 24 January.
Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot on 24 January in Alibaug. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are among the Bollywood celebrities who are going to attend the wedding.
A source told the publication, "Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are the confirmed names on the guest list. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also expected to turn up. There's a buzz that a Mumbai reception is on the cards".
As for the coverage, the source added that though Varun and David Dhawan have always been on good terms with the press they have requested for privacy this time. Also, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests have been restricted.
Natasha Dalal, who is Varun Dhawan’s childhood sweetheart, is a fashion designing graduate from New York who after her return to India from the US in 2013 started her own design label ‘Natasha Dalal’.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
