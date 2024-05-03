Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha Calls Salman Khan a 'Paradox'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted alongside Salman Khan in the 2010 film Dabangg, recently discussed Salman's status as one of India's top superstars. According to Sonakshi, Salman's ability to connect with the audience sets him apart. Despite his carefree demeanour on set, Sonakshi attested to Salman's deep commitment to his work, describing it as a paradoxical and intriguing phenomenon.
Talking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Sonakshi spoke Salman Khan, and said, “I think it’s a basic connect with their audience that these guys especially have been able to make. And it does come with a lot of commitment to what you are doing. They have been able to crack that… this is what my audience loves about me and that is my strength and I am just going to play on that. And that’s what they have done for like so many years, which is why people love them.”
"He is very carefree but he is also very committed. It’s a paradox, it’s a full contradiction. I don’t know how to explain it because I have seen him and its like he doesn’t care about the little things," she added.
Sonakshi Sinha is currently promoting the highly anticipated series Heeramandi. The show was released on Netflix and has garnered a lot of attention for its stunning visuals and grandeur.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)