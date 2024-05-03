Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha Calls Salman Khan a 'Paradox'

Talking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Sonakshi spoke Salman Khan, and said, “I think it’s a basic connect with their audience that these guys especially have been able to make. And it does come with a lot of commitment to what you are doing. They have been able to crack that… this is what my audience loves about me and that is my strength and I am just going to play on that. And that’s what they have done for like so many years, which is why people love them.”

"He is very carefree but he is also very committed. It’s a paradox, it’s a full contradiction. I don’t know how to explain it because I have seen him and its like he doesn’t care about the little things," she added.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently promoting the highly anticipated series Heeramandi. The show was released on Netflix and has garnered a lot of attention for its stunning visuals and grandeur.