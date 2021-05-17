Salman Got Hit: Gautam Gulati on Shooting 'Radhe' Fight Scene
Gautam Gulati plays a henchman to the antagonist Rana.
Actor Gautam Gulati has said that he accidentally hit Salman Khan while shooting a fight scene for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman plays a cop in the film, while Gautam essays the role of one of the henchmen of antagonist Rana (Randeep Hooda).
In an interview with YouTube channel Viral Bollywood, Gautam said he was 'nervous' shooting a fight scene with Salman. "Halka sa ho gaya tha ek baar (I hit him accidentally once)", Gautam said in Hindi adding,
"I was very nervous about shooting the fight scene. I had to learn some things. As a hero, I know the drill - how to fight, how to attack with style. But this time I was playing a villain, so I had to learn how to take punches."
Gautam added that once Salman got hit by mistake and he was taken aback. However, the actor asked Gautam not to worry after he apologised. Gautam said from then on he made sure that there was a distance between him and whoever he was attacking.
The former Bigg Boss 8 winner said that Salman praised his work in Radhe.
Radhe released on Eid on Zee5 and ZeePlex. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the film couldn't be released in theatres.
