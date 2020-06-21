Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June 2020, the social media commentary has been pointing guns at various people from the industry including Salman Khan. Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan came out in support of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and appealed to his fans to respect the emotions.The Dabangg actor tweeted, “A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.”Hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottSalmanKhan, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood have been trending on social media since Sushant’s death. Mumbai Police confirmed Sushant’s death by suicide and further investigations are going on.Police have said that as per protocol they have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing. An official added that the department has spoken to Rajput’s father, his two sisters, his friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Sandeep Sawant, friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key maker and two house staff. “None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap had come out on social media last week and claimed that his career was sabotaged by Salman Khan and his family. “All my projects and creative endeavours have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017,” he wrote. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.