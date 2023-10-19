ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Salman Khan Announces His First Song With Arijit Singh for 'Tiger 3'; See Pic

Salman took to Instagram on Thursday to post a still from Tiger 3's first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Salman Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to post a still from Tiger 3's first song, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.' The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It comes after Salman's fallout with the singer in 2014.

Salman wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The first track from Tiger 3 will be unveiled a week after the trailer drop, on Monday, 23 October. It's composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas on 12 November.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). The film also features Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan 

