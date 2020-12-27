Salman Khan Celebrates His Birthday at Panvel Farmhouse

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday midnight. Khan who turned 55 on 27 December, has been living at his farmhouse throughout most of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. The actor’s friends and relatives were also seen arriving at the venue for his birthday party.

Salman wrapped up the shoot for his under-production film Radhe in October 2020. There is speculation that the actor might announce the release date of the film on his birthday. Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, and co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash was scheduled to release in May 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday night, Salman came outside his farmhouse with his private security guards to cut a birthday cake in front of the media who were waiting for him. See the pictures below: