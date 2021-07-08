ADVERTISEMENT

My Warm-Hearted Phuponana: Saira Banu's Grandniece Remembers Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu's grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal pens a heartwarming note for the late actor.

Saira Banu's grandniece, actor Sayyeshaa Saigal, took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for her 'Phuponana' Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away in Mumbai on 7 July. He was 98.

Sayyeshaa took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her and Dilip Kumar. In it, a young Sayyeshaa can be seen dancing with the late actor.

"I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It’s an end of an era! #RIP", she captioned the photo.

In 2019, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar had attended their grandniece's wedding in Hyderabad. Sayyeshaa Saigal had tied the knot with actor Arya that year. Pictures of Saira Banu dancing with her niece Shaheen Banu had gone viral.

