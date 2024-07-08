Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: Saira Banu Said He 'Suffered From Insomnia'

She wrote, “Dearest Yousuf Jaan, No matter what, we will still walk together hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. My days stretch on like an eternity and each moment a memory of our togetherness. Often, I think about the love and life we shared as it still keeps us complete, for love, my dear 'Sahib,' consumes all that remains of a being, I am grateful to Allah that I have been fortunate enough to belong to you in this life, and with His mercy. Insha Allah, I shall belong to you and you alone forever and ever. Love, Saira Banu Khan.”

Following the heartfelt note, there are adorable pictures of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. The final slide features a playful handwritten letter from Dilip Kumar to his wife, where he affectionately calls her “aunty.” He wrote, “Saira, feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty? ...Yours 100%.”

Take a look at the note: