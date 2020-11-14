Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes

Celebs share a glimpse of their Diwali.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
i

On the festive occasion of Diwali 2020, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and share a little glimpse of how they're celebrating the day.

Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes

Karan Johar tweeted, "Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness....."

Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali."

Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes

Salman Khan also wished his fans.

Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur.

Saif, Kareena, Salman, Abhishek & Others Send Diwali Wishes
Also Read
Akshay Kumar Shares First Look of New Film 'Ram Setu' on Diwali
Akshay Kumar Shares First Look of New Film 'Ram Setu' on Diwali

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!