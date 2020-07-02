I Thought He Had a Bright Future: Saif on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July and the film will also see Saif Ali Khan in a guest appearance. In a webinar organised by The New Indian Express, Saif said that Sushant was a talented and a good-looking actor. He added, “I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was.”

In an earlier interview to The Times of India, Saif had spoken about talking to Sushant while shooting for the cameo. “He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice.”