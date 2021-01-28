Saif Ali Khan Reveals When Kareena & His Second Baby Is Due
In August last year, the couple announced they are going to have a second child.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child soon. In an interview to Filmfare, Saif revealed that the baby is due sometime in early February. He also said that they are much more chilled out this time.
Saif Ali Khan told Filmfare,
"Both Kareena and I have been so calm during the pregnancy that it seems the news hasn't sunk in yet".
Saif added that it is a bit frightening, but the fear is drowned by the excitement of kids running around the house.
In August last year, Saif and Kareena announced that they are expecting another baby. In a statement, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."
