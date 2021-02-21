Saif & Kareena Blessed With a Baby Boy, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
In August last year, Saif and Kareena announced they were expecting a second child.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy, confirmed Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor. "Yes, Kareena has given birth to a baby boy today morning. We are overjoyed. Both the mother and baby are doing well. We are at Breach Candy hospital," Randhir Kapoor told The Quint.
The couple welcomed the child on Sunday, 21 February. Bebo was admitted to Bridge Candy Hospital (Mumbai) on Saturday, 20 February.
In August 2020, Kareena and Saif had announced in a joint statement that they are expecting a second baby.
