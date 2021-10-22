KBC 13: Here’s the 7 Cr Question That Stumped the Show’s Second Crorepati Sahil

Talking about his win, Sahil told Indian Express, “I have always been interest towards social science, and have been studying hard for my administrative exams (IAS). That has really helped me while preparing for KBC."

He added, "Also, I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do, be it studies, sports, or even co-curricular activities. Therefore, I was sure I will do well on the show but never imagined that I could reach the crore mark.”

During the episode, Sahil Ahirwar had asked Amitabh several questions about actor Taapsee Pannu, including some about her favourite meal and her fitness regime.

Taapsee had shared the promo on Twitter and wrote, "Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad. (Sahil I love Chole Bhature the most. We'll eat it together if we ever meet. For now, congratulations on reaching the 7 crore mark.)