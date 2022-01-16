ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo to Launch His NFT Collection

Sahdev Dirdo also thanked his fans for their support as he recovered from an accident.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sahdev Dirdo of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' trend fame.</p></div>
Sachdev Dirdo of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame has completely recovered from his accident in December. He took to Instagram and shared a video thanking everyone for their support. He wrote, “Words will never be enough. Thank you all for all the prayers and wishes.” After internet fame, Dirdo is set to enter the multiverse with the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace nOFTEN.

A post from nOFTEN read, “Sahdev Dirdo, 10yr old singer and internet sensation who shot to fame with ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’ is all set to step into the metaverse with @nOFTEN_NFT India's celebrity metaverse marketplace. Do you want to see what’s in his store? Head to nOFTEN.com now!”

‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo to Launch His NFT Collection

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sunny Leone, and Salman Khan are some of the celebrities who earlier ventured into the NFT space.

