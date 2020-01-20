Brad Pitt Stops Everything to Watch Jennifer Aniston’s SAG Speech
During the Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on 19 January, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had the most unexpected reunion and Twitter can’t stop gushing about it. Brad Pitt, who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, stood backstage and watched in awe as Jennifer Aniston received her award. Aniston won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.
Here’s a video of Pitt as he watches his ex-wife Anistan from backstage.
But it wasn’t just Pitt who was awestruck by his ex. Aniston was too. A video of Pitt receiving the award on stage has been doing the rounds. As he gives his speech, the camera cuts to Aniston who is looking at him with pure love and joy in his eyes.
Check it out:
Later, Pitt and Aniston also had the cutest reunion as they bumped into each other for a bit. Fans naturally can’t help going gaga over it.
Check it out.
