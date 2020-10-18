May Dharma Be Your Guide: Sadhguru Meets Will Smith & His Family
Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys For Life.
Spiritual guru Sadhguru recently met Hollywood actor Will Smith and his family. The founder of Isha Foundation shared some photos of himself and the actor on Instagram.
“Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith", Sadhguru captioned the photos.
On the work front, Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys for Life, the third instalment in the buddy cop film franchise. The film released in January this year to positive reviews and commercial success.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.