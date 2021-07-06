Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actor Rupal Patel Hospitalised
While the cause for hospitalisation is unknown, Rupal Patel's husband confirmed that she is doing 'fine'.
Rupal Patel, who played the role of Kokila Modi in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been hospitalised. While the reason for her hospitalization hasn't been revealed, her husband Radha Krishnan Dutt confirmed that she is 'fine' and there is no cause for worry.
India Today reported that she had been hospitalised a few days ago since she felt unwell. Her husband told the publication, "She is fine now...No worries."
A source close to the actor also said, "Yes, she is hospitalised but now she is doing fine. And, she will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days. They don't want to disclose the reason of hospitalisation."
Rupal was back in the news in 2020 when Yashraj Mukhate made a remix out of one of her dialogues on the show. The Rasode Mein Kaun Tha remix went viral on social media.
Soon, a second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was announced and she joined the show in a reprisal of her role as Kokilaben. She left the show in a month.
