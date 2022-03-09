‘Will I Look Good On-Screen?’: Rupali Ganguly on Self Doubt Before ‘Anupamaa'

She said that the producer told her, “I want a mother and you are perfect for the role because mothers are like this. Mother’s don’t get time to hit the gym and have a perfect figure and have a flat stomach. Maa maa hoti hai, she will first think about her kids, family, house and later maybe she will think about herself if she gets time.”

Rupali further revealed, “I was a housewife for seven years and was at home. So there was a self doubt when I joined the show. Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself on screen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after seven years gap, there were so many self doubts.”

The show, and especially Rupali’s performance, have been appreciated by the audience and the show has had consistently high ratings. Rupali shot to fame because of her role as Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She also starred in Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.