Rumi Jaffery On The 'Missing' Rs 15 Crore from Sushant's Account

Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by the late actor's family of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds. As per the allegations of Sushant's father KK Singh, the Enforcement Directorate is trying to locate the Rs 15 crore that Rhea has been accused of siphoning off.

Now, an India Today report states that the money might not have been paid to Sushant in the first place. Earlier, in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Rhea had claimed that there were talks between writer-director Rumi Jaffery and producer Vashu Bhagnani about casting Sushant in a movie.

"The discussion took place in February. Perhaps Rs 15 crore was discussed as the signing amount between Sushant and Vashu Sir. Sushant had informed his family about this project", Rhea had said.