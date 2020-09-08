Rumi Jaffery On The 'Missing' Rs 15 Crore from Sushant's Account
Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of siphoning off funds from Sushant's account.
Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by the late actor's family of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds. As per the allegations of Sushant's father KK Singh, the Enforcement Directorate is trying to locate the Rs 15 crore that Rhea has been accused of siphoning off.
Now, an India Today report states that the money might not have been paid to Sushant in the first place. Earlier, in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Rhea had claimed that there were talks between writer-director Rumi Jaffery and producer Vashu Bhagnani about casting Sushant in a movie.
"The discussion took place in February. Perhaps Rs 15 crore was discussed as the signing amount between Sushant and Vashu Sir. Sushant had informed his family about this project", Rhea had said.
India Today got in touch with Rumi Jaffery, who backed Rhea's claims and said that Sushant and he discussed a movie project but there wasn't any formal agreement.
"We could not sign the agreement because of the coronavirus lockdown", Jaffery said.
The filmmaker also said that paying Rs 15 crore to an actor without signing him/her formally is out of the question. "No producer can pay Rs 15 crore even to top actors. In Sushant's case, since there was no formal agreement, it's natural that the money might not have been paid", Rumi Jaffery added.
Jaffery also explained that payments are made in instalments for movie projects. "After the payment has been agreed upon, five per cent is generally the signing amount, which can be negotiated to 10 per cent. Then another five per cent is paid during the pre-production stage, then the first and second schedules, then dubbing and finally during release", the filmmaker said.
The ED has interrogated Rhea in connection with the money laundering case. Currently, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation are also probing Sushant's death.
Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.
(With inputs from India Today)
