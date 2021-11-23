Rubina Dilaik’s Has a Message for ‘Pseudo Fans’ Shaming Her For Her Weight

She added that people are threatening to stop following her because she has gained weight and she doesn’t wear ‘designer clothes or work hard for BIG projects.’ Rubina further said, “Well, I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life!”

The actor concluded her note by saying that these people shouldn’t call themselves her fans since she respects her fans.

Many people supported Rubina under her post. Singer Stebin Ben wrote, “Rubina - You’re one of the most hardworking co-stars I’ve worked with .. with no drama on sets .. Very dedicated and determined! I can say this cos I’ve worked with you and seen your passion and madness towards your work .. let the work make noise .. You’re the best. Sending all the positive energies that you need right now.”