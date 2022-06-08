‘Most Sincere Blockbuster’: ‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Robert Cargill on ‘RRR’

C Robert Cargill, who co-wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange with Jon Spaihts and director Scott Derrickson, has praised SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was a blockbuster success at the box office, earning over Rs 1150 crore worldwide.

Robert shared a poster for RRR and wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”