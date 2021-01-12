Back in Action: 'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Negative
The actor took to social media to share the news.
Telugu actor Ram Charan has tested negative for coronavirus. He took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, 12 January, to share the news.
"Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes", Ram Charan tweeted.
Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a couple of photos with his pet parrot and wrote, "Tested negative ! I’m back in action (sic)."
Ram Charan will soon join the shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR. On 29 December last year, he took to social media to inform everyone that he had tested COVID-19 positive. "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon," he had written.
