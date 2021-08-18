Jr NTR Buys India’s First Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Worth This Much
The actor is presently in Kyiv, Russia shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR which is set to release on 13 October.
Jr NTR bought India’s first ever Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule while in Russia for the shoot for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The car was launched recently in India and the Janatha Garage actor is thus, the first Indian customer to own it.
The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule purchased by Jr NTR is finished with a Nero Noctis matte contrasted by a Arancio Argos. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh added the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition to his collection of luxury cars.
Jr NTR's limited edition car is priced at ₹3.16 crore in India. The actor will take his matte black car for a spin once he’s back from Russia. Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently left for Kyiv, Russia along with the RRR team.
Here are a few pictures of the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule:
Jr NTR posted a picture of him wearing his 'first ever ID card on sets' also featuring director SS Rajamouli. Captioning the post, Jr NTR wrote, "Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!! #KyivDiaries #LastLegofShoot #RRRMovie (sic)."
RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will play the respective lead roles. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and is scheduled to release on 13 October.
