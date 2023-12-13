Rohit Bal Shares He's 'Recovering'; Thanks Friends For Their Love and Support

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was admitted to Delhi NCR's Medanta Hospital in a critical condition in November, recently shared his health update on Instagram.
Bal released a statement on 12 December, expressing gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters for their love and support.
He wrote, "Dear friends, family, and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success."
"Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage," he added.
Have a look at his post here:
As per reports, the 62-year-old designer was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition due to his pre-existing cardiac condition. Bal had been kept in the ICU and put on ventilator support, according to the Hindustan Times.
As per reports, the designer had been in and out of hospitals and rehab for alcohol abuse and consequent health issues. In February 2010, Bal had reportedly undergone an emergency angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.
In 2020, Bal was recognised as the 'Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country' by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.
