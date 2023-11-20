ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Confirms Pregnancy During Concert

Singer Suki Waterhouse confirmed the news of her pregnancy during a concert in Mexico.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together. The singer announced the news during her concert at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday, 19 November.

Waterhouse surprised her fans at the concert by revealing her baby bump and said, "I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working."

Several videos of the singer, dressed in a glittery pink outfit went viral on the internet.

Have a look:

According to People Magazine, Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson, 37, have been dating each other since 2018.

Topics:  Robert Pattinson 

