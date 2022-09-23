'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham To Serve Life Sentence For Murdering Mother
British Columbia Supreme Court stated that the actor will not be eligible for parole for the next 14 years.
Riverdale and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid ex-actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life imprisonment without any chance for parole for the next 14 years. The 24-year-old Canadian actor had turned himself in after shooting his 64-year-old mother, Barbara Waite in their family home at Squamish, Canada in 2020.
The British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker awarded this second-degree murder punishment in Vancouver on 21 September.
Vancouver law enforcement officials confirmed to Deadline that the actor has been in police custody since 2020. Originally charged with first-degree murder, Grantham has been engaged in a mental health program since his arrest and is ready to be shifted to a permanent facility, following this sentence.
According to Deadline, after shooting his mother, Grantham was premeditating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's murder, as well. He also considered a mass shooting, either at Simon Fraser University or on the Lions Gate Bridge.
Appearing in front of Justice Ker at the Vancouver court in March, Grantham apologized for his actions, while also acknowledging how inconsequential his apology is, compared to what he did.
In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry.RYAN GRANTHAM
The actor played Jeffrey Augustine in CW's Riverdale and Rodney James in Fox Entertainment's Diary of a Wimpy Kid. He also appeared in minor roles in shows like Supernatural and iZombie.
