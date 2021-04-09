Riteish Shares Comic Acceptance Speech for 'Not Being Nominated'

In a hilarious twist to acceptance speeches, that are a staple of award ceremonies across the world, Riteish Deshmukh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Filmfare Awards 2021 which were held in Mumbai in March. He posted a mock-acceptance speech lip-syncing to Snoop Dogg's hit song I Wanna Thank Me specifically the lines, "Last but not least, I wanna thank me; I wanna thank me for believing in me."

Clarifying, he wrote, "For 'NOT' being nominated in the Filmfare 'Best Actor' category" in the video, and added, "Acceptance Speech at the @filmfare awards #filmfareonreels," in the caption.