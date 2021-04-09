Riteish Shares Comic Acceptance Speech for 'Not Being Nominated'
He shared a hilarious BTS clip from the Filmfare Awards 2021
In a hilarious twist to acceptance speeches, that are a staple of award ceremonies across the world, Riteish Deshmukh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Filmfare Awards 2021 which were held in Mumbai in March. He posted a mock-acceptance speech lip-syncing to Snoop Dogg's hit song I Wanna Thank Me specifically the lines, "Last but not least, I wanna thank me; I wanna thank me for believing in me."
Clarifying, he wrote, "For 'NOT' being nominated in the Filmfare 'Best Actor' category" in the video, and added, "Acceptance Speech at the @filmfare awards #filmfareonreels," in the caption.
Among those nominated under the 'Best Actor' category were Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji, Amitabh Bachchan for Gulabo Sitabo, and Late Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara. But the award was posthumously given to Irrfan Khan for his role Champak Ghasiteram Bansal in Angrezi Medium. His son Babil Khan received the award on his behalf.
Riteish Deshmukh made his film debut with the 2003 drama release Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite debutante Genelia D'Souza, who he later went on to marry. He has also starred in films like Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, and Dhamaal. The Housefull films and his role as the antagonist in Ek Villain are some of his most successful roles.
He and his wife Genelia regularly post both romantic and funny reels on Instagram. Their latest reel together shows Genelia reminiscing about their marriage while Riteish looks on poker face. Jagjit Singh's legendary ghazal Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho plays in the background.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.