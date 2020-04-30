Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, 30 April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67.Rishi breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last night. Several actors conveyed their condolences on social media.Rishi himself was a rage on Twitter, with his brutally honest and razor sharp tweets, sometimes getting him into controversy. With a following of 3.5 million users however, he went viral on more than a few occasions.He had put out a bunch of tweets last on 2 April, post which he was not active on Twitter.Speaking of the pandemic that the nation was dealing with, and the violence that was taking place against certain medical professionals Rishi had said, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”Here are some of the others ones: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)