Rishi Kapoor Takes a Dig at Rana Kapoor & Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor returned to India from the UK on Sunday, 15 March. She took to Instagram to share the news saying that while she was scanned at the airport on arrival, she began experiencing flu-like symptoms only four days ago. She confirmed that she and her family are under quarantine and authorities are trying to get in touch with anyone she may have come into contact with recently.

“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” she added.