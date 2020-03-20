Rishi Kapoor Takes a Dig at Rana Kapoor & Kanika Kapoor
Actor Rishi Kapoor, on Friday took a dig at playback singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested postive for coronavirus today, and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who is embroiled in a money laundering case. He tweeted, “Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di!” (Some Kapoors are facing tough times these days. I am scared. I pray to God to protect other Kapoors, hope they don’t do anything bad)
Kanika Kapoor returned to India from the UK on Sunday, 15 March. She took to Instagram to share the news saying that while she was scanned at the airport on arrival, she began experiencing flu-like symptoms only four days ago. She confirmed that she and her family are under quarantine and authorities are trying to get in touch with anyone she may have come into contact with recently.
“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” she added.
While Rana Kapoor has been arrested on charges of money laundering and is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)