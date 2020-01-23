Rishi Kapoor Shares Picture of Pran Dressed as a Woman

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share a black-and-white picture of beautiful woman in a sari, and quizzed his fans and challenged them to identify the person.

“Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!” he wrote.

The guesses from Twitterati included Nargis, Krishna Kapoor, Indira Gandhi, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Many also got it right.

Rishi later shared the correct answer, which was Pran.