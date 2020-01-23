Rishi Kapoor Shares Picture of Pran Dressed as a Woman
Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share a black-and-white picture of beautiful woman in a sari, and quizzed his fans and challenged them to identify the person.
“Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!” he wrote.
The guesses from Twitterati included Nargis, Krishna Kapoor, Indira Gandhi, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Many also got it right.
Rishi later shared the correct answer, which was Pran.
Interestingly, the picture was though not from a film or any look test, but a “personal” one, which was clicked as part of a “family joke”, Rishi clarified. But the makeup was surely brilliant for the times as it was genuinely tough to recognise Pran, known as one of the best villains of all time.
A fan shared the real story behind the picture too. The picture was part of a prank played by Pran on his newly married Bhabhi, where he posed as his brother's lover.
The photo was also personalised by Pran as Kumari Pran.
