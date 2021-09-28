A Musical On Rishi Kapoor's First Love Was One of the Actor's Unfulfilled Dreams

The girl in question came from an upper-crust Parsi family, they had met at an inter-school evening party. She studied at the Cathedral and John Connon School, he at its rival Campion, at a brief trot from one another in South Bombay.

Her family was contacted for the go-ahead for the play, which was given on the condition that we altered her real name. Hence it was changed to Sayeh Mistry. An uncommon name, Sayeh means Shade or Shadow. Real names were retained vis-à-vis Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor and his secretary Ghanshyam.

The plot of the play in essence narrated the obsessive love story of Rishi Kapoor and Sayeh Mistry, before he turned into an overnight star, the nation’s prime heart-throb after the phenomenal success of Bobby.

Sayeh’s conservative parents hadn’t quite approved of their daughter’s suitor from the outset - since there was an ingrained prejudice at the time against the Bollywood system, associated with rampant adulterous affairs and an unsteady career.