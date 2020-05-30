Neetu Singh fondly remembered her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor with an emotional post on her Instagram page. It’s been a month since Rishi passed away on the morning of 30 April. Neetu also shared an old photograph of Rishi and herself from a magazine’s photoshoot. The couple is seen in matching blue denims and blue shirt in the photograph. This is the note that Neetu posted:“Wish me luck as you wave me goodbyeCheerio, here I go on my wayWith a cheer, not a tear, in your eyeGive me a smile, I can keep for a whileIn my heart while I'm away”Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates A Heartfelt Song To Friend Rishi KapoorRishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh dated each other after falling in love while working together on the sets of Zehreela Insaan. They were married close to forty years. While Neetu Singh quit a career in acting after her marriage, Rishi Kapoor continued to be one of the most successful actors of his generation. They have two children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away last month at the age of 67 after battling with cancer for over a year.On his passing away, Rishi Kapoor’s family shared a heartfelt message with all his fans, friends and well-wishers, which said:“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.He would not have it any other way.”Neetu Thanks Doctors for Taking Care of Rishi Kapoor