Rishi Kapoor's Look from His Last Film Revealed On His Birth Anniversary
Rishi Kapoor's daughter releases the first look of the actor from his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has released the first look of the actor from his last film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. "As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film," says the message posted by Riddhima on her Instagram.
Here's Riddhima's full caption on her social media"
"We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man."
The film was later completed by Paresh Rawal after Rishi Kapoor passed away. Farhan Akhtar who is co-producing the film shared its poster with both Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.
Take a look at the first look of Sharmaji Namkeen with Rishi Kapoor:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.