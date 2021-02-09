Rajiv Kapoor, Brother of Rishi Kapoor, Passes Away

Rajiv Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor and younger brother of the late Rishi Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday, 9 February. He was 58-years-old.

According to reports, he was rushed to the Inlaks Hospital in Chembur after suffering a heart attack but was declared dead on arrival.

Rajiv Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to Times of India saying, "I have lost my youngest brother Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him."

Neetu Kapoor expressed her condolences in an Instagram post.