'Chak De India' Actor Rio Kapadia Passes Away at 66

Actor Rio Kapadia died on Wednesday, 13 September. He was 66. The actor was seen in several Bollywood movies such as Chak De India. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik, as per a report India Today.
As per reports, the cause of Rio’s death is still unknown and the family is yet to issue a statement regarding his sudden passing.
The actor's last post on Instagram was in June. Sharing a series of photos from his trip, he wrote, “Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."
He was last seen in Made in Heaven season 2. He was also seen in Dil Chahta Hai, Mardaani and many other Bollywood films.
It is reported that this cremation will take place on 15 September in Goregaon, Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two children.
