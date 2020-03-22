Rihanna Donates USD 5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Global pop star Rihanna has contributed USD 5 million for coronavirus relief efforts. She made this generous contribution through her non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation announced the same through its Twitter account on March 21st.
“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities –those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF’s executive director, Justine Lucas added to the statement.
The 32-year-old pop star launched the foundation back in 2012, naming it after her grandparents. It aims to support and fund "groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world."
The $5 million will fund protective gear for hospital workers and first responders, local food banks that serve the elderly, distributing respiratory supplies and streamlining a process for testing and care in countries like Malawi and Haiti.
The foundation is partnering with organisations like Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Earlier this year, the Umbrella singer had called for everyone to unite to "fix this world together" while being honored at the NAACP Image Awards.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)