'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Faces Domestic Violence Charges

In continuation of the Variety report, the 42-year-old voice actor pleaded not guilty in 2020. On Thursday, 13 January, he appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing. Roiland has another pre-trial hearing scheduled for 27 April. The date for the trial has not been determined yet.

As per a complaint obtained by Variety, the alleged incident took place on or around 19 January 2020 against an unnamed woman who was dating Roiland at the time.

According to the court documents, Roiland was free on a bond of $50,000.