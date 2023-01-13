'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Faces Domestic Violence Charges
Justin Roiland is facing charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in 2020.
Justin Roiland, co-creator and voice actor of the popular animated comedy series Rick and Morty, is facing charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in 2020, as per a report by Variety.
Roiland was charged in Orange County, California, with one count of domestic battery and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.
In continuation of the Variety report, the 42-year-old voice actor pleaded not guilty in 2020. On Thursday, 13 January, he appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing. Roiland has another pre-trial hearing scheduled for 27 April. The date for the trial has not been determined yet.
As per a complaint obtained by Variety, the alleged incident took place on or around 19 January 2020 against an unnamed woman who was dating Roiland at the time.
According to the court documents, Roiland was free on a bond of $50,000.
Roiland's advocate, T Edward Welbourn, told Variety in a statement, "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been.
To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible," he added.
Besides co-creating Rick and Morty, Roiland also voices the titular characters of the show, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. The well-liked series was renewed for 70 additional episodes during its third season in 2018.
He has also voiced characters on Hulu’s Solar Opposites, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and Fish Hooks, among many others.
