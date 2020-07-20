Richa Chadha Shoots for her Upcoming Sci-Fi Film at Home
Written and directed by Aarti Kadav, the film is called '55 Km/Sec'.
As the lockdown restrictions in different parts of the country as easing, film and commercial shoots are also resuming slowly. Richa Chadha recently shot for her next film, a sci-fi one, from her home being directed by writer-director Aarti Kadav virtually.
Titled 55 Km/Sec, the film was shot on mobile phones as Arati instructed the actors on camera angles, lights and scene composition from her home room. The film is about an apocalypse brought about by a speeding meteor and narrates it through the lens of a woman.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Richa said, "We are creative people, how long will we sit without practicing our primary skills?” The actor did her own makeup and styling and set up the camera.
The film also stars Mrinal Dutt, and Richa adds that it was a little challenging to do the emotional scenes involving Dutt without him being physically present.
Currently in post-production, it will require VFX and CGI work to make everything look seamless.
