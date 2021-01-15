Richa Responds to Criticism of 'Madam Chief Minister' Poster

Richa Chadha also wrote about what her character Tara means to her. "We have made this film for love, as though we were on a mission to tell this story. Tara, one feisty oddball of a woman, fights patriarchy, caste oppression, brutal violence along with the usual betrayals of politics, to rise to the top and affect change. And she does so with incredible dignity and courage. I could relate to her righteous rage. She spoke to me. As the film nears release, I am becoming aware that I have to say goodbye to Tara. I am also aware that she will never entirely leave my side".

The poster in question was criticised for multiple reasons. Many expressed outrage over a 'Savarna', 'upper-class' woman playing the role of an 'untouchable.' Others added that the broom, which is a known symbol of Dalit oppression, is being used as a prop and contributing to further stereotyping. Some also felt that the use of the word 'untouchables' in the given context was inappropriate.

Madam Chief Minister releases in theatres on 22 January.