Richa Chadha on What Kind of a Housemate Ali Fazal is

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally moved in together after months of house-hunting. Richa and Ali were supposed to get married this April but the wedding has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a new date is yet to be finalised.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Richa said that their new home is away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and has a beautiful sea view. "My previous apartment's lease had expired in March, but the lockdown delayed the shift", Richa told the publication.