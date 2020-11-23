Richa Chadha on What Kind of a Housemate Ali Fazal is
The duo were supposed to get married in April, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally moved in together after months of house-hunting. Richa and Ali were supposed to get married this April but the wedding has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a new date is yet to be finalised.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Richa said that their new home is away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and has a beautiful sea view. "My previous apartment's lease had expired in March, but the lockdown delayed the shift", Richa told the publication.
The actor also said that Ali Fazal is a fun housemate.
"He is fun and loves to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss. From what soap to buy to which maid to hire it's great to be taking decisions together. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. I enjoy organic farming and in our new house we have a space to grow a kitchen garden. So he is helping me with that too".Richa Chadha, Actor
Richa, however, also said that her two pet cats are still trying to get used to being around Ali.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
